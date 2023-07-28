Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Issued By Zacks Research

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after acquiring an additional 194,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

