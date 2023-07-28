Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.78. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.18% and a negative net margin of 258.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 544,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,613,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 594,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.