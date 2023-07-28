Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for International Paper Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NYSE IP opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

