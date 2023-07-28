Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Raised by Analyst

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $22.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NOC opened at $445.31 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

