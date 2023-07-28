Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

T stock opened at C$23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.97. TELUS has a one year low of C$23.28 and a one year high of C$30.77. The stock has a market cap of C$34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s payout ratio is 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

