Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increased by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $150.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

