Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

