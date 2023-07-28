Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.55. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after buying an additional 138,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,051,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

