Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Avantor Trading Down 2.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.