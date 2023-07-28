Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Boosted by Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for General Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.