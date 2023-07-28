Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Humana stock opened at $450.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.30. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.