Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Decreased by Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.38%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

