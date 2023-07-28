Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PHM opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

