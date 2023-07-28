Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $8.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.88. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2023 earnings at $32.15 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.04 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

ABG opened at $221.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

