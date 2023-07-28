Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for BlackRock, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $34.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $47.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $729.04 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

