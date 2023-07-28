Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

AXP opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

