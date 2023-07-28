Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average of $286.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

