Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Reduced by Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

CNK stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

