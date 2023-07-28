Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher stock opened at $255.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

