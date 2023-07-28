Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered by Wedbush

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

