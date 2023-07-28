Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Light & Wonder, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

