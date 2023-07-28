Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $33.10 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

