Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Down 10.9%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 12,011,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,549,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.53 million, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.79.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

