Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 2.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 51,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 167,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

