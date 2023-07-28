QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 5.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.13). Approximately 756,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 280,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.43 ($0.12).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 million, a P/E ratio of 952.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.95.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. It operates through standalone stores, concessions in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the United States, and online partners.

