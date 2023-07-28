Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.45. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 25.09 and a current ratio of 25.09.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.52%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,705.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,605 shares of company stock worth $47,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.