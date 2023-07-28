Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE RRC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

