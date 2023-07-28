Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.



