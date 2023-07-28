Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

