Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
