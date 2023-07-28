Raymond James Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $572.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $572.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.19 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.95.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

