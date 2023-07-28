RBC Bearings (RBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.