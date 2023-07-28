Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($12.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($12.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.15). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.90) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $115.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

