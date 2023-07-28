Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 636,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.4 days.

Recruit Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCRRF opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. Recruit has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

