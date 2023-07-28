Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $492.31

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.31 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.68). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 519.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 286,063 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 643 ($8.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.64) to GBX 370 ($4.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.50 ($7.06).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.16, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

