Regina Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

