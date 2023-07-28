Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Regions Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,663,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 177,253 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 37.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 162.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 278,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 417,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 90,903 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

