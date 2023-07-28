Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 12,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLS. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

