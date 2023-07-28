Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Otto de Bont Sells 85,714 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 85,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £437,141.40 ($560,509.55).

LON RWI opened at GBX 514 ($6.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 520.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.53. Renewi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 479.50 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 853 ($10.94). The company has a market cap of £412.49 million, a PE ratio of 734.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

