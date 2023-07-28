Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $579.14

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 579.14 ($7.43) and traded as high as GBX 643.80 ($8.25). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 638.80 ($8.19), with a volume of 3,984,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 676 ($8.67) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 740 ($9.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.53) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.59) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.05).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.98. The firm has a market cap of £15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,251.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.65) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,661.88). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

