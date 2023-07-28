Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWO. Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$40.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Company insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

