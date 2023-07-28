Research Analysts Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.95.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

