Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 38,337 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DNB opened at $11.58 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

