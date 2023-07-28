Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 40,050 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 53,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.31 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

