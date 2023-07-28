Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

MODG opened at $19.45 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 in the last 90 days. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

