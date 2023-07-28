Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $12.24 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

