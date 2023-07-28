Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

