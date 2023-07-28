Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

