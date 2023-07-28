Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

