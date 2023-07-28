Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $422.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

