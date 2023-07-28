Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

